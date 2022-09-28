Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Second Sight Medical Products Stock Performance

Second Sight Medical Products stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. Second Sight Medical Products has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $12.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21.

Institutional Trading of Second Sight Medical Products

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Second Sight Medical Products by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,221,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Second Sight Medical Products by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

