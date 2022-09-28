Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Trading 11.5% Higher

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.76. 2,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 261,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Seer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Seer from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Seer Stock Up 10.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $540.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96.

Institutional Trading of Seer

Seer ( NASDAQ:SEER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Seer had a negative net margin of 695.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 171.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seer in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seer in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seer in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Seer in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Seer in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

Featured Articles

