Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,049 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 1.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.72. 58,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $218.13 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.45.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

