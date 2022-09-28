Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,395 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,136,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 208,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,007,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.4 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $234.08. The stock had a trading volume of 23,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,566. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.