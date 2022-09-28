Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.92. The company had a trading volume of 123,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,194. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.95. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $66.55.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.