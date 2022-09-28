Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,355 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 15,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 46,809 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,792 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Insider Activity

Devon Energy Trading Up 5.0 %

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.96. 413,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,747,721. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $34.54 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.27.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 9.14%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

