Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Main Street Capital worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

MAIN stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $35.50. 17,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,265. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.30%.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

