Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 588 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the software company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,830 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Adobe by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Edward Jones downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

ADBE traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.44. 194,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,415,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $383.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.18. The company has a market cap of $131.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

