Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Short Interest Up 109.4% in September

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,731,800 shares, a growth of 109.4% from the August 31st total of 827,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,659.0 days.

Serco Group Stock Performance

Serco Group stock remained flat at $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. Serco Group has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SECCF shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 244 ($2.95) in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a report on Monday, June 13th.

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Featured Articles

