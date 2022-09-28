Serum Price Reaches $0.76 on Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. In the last week, Serum has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Serum coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00003856 BTC on major exchanges. Serum has a total market cap of $197.06 million and $20.70 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Serum

Serum’s launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 261,000,003 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

