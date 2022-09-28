Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shanghai Electric Group Stock Performance

SIELY remained flat at $4.34 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 96. Shanghai Electric Group has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Profile

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. It offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

