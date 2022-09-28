Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Shanghai Electric Group Stock Performance
SIELY remained flat at $4.34 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 96. Shanghai Electric Group has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78.
Shanghai Electric Group Company Profile
