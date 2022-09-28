Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shangri-La Asia Stock Performance
SHALY stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. Shangri-La Asia has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73.
About Shangri-La Asia
