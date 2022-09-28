Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shangri-La Asia Stock Performance

SHALY stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. Shangri-La Asia has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73.

Get Shangri-La Asia alerts:

About Shangri-La Asia

(Get Rating)

See Also

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through four segments: Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

Receive News & Ratings for Shangri-La Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shangri-La Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.