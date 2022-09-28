Sheesha Finance [BEP20] Price Tops $18.57 on Exchanges (SHEESHA)

Sheesha Finance [BEP20] (SHEESHA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, Sheesha Finance [BEP20] has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Sheesha Finance [BEP20] coin can now be bought for approximately $18.57 or 0.00099148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sheesha Finance [BEP20] has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $705,571.00 worth of Sheesha Finance [BEP20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010942 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071671 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00156426 BTC.

About Sheesha Finance [BEP20]

Sheesha Finance [BEP20] launched on March 25th, 2021. Sheesha Finance [BEP20]’s official Twitter account is @Sheeshafinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Participating in Sheesha Finance is a straightforward approach known as a liquidity generation event. This event allows anyone to participate by contributing ETH/BNB and receiving a portion of Liquidity Provision (LP) tokens in the process. These tokens can be staked and should be for a variety of benefits. “

