Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.00

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 6475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $554.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average is $26.35.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoe Carnival

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $40,026.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,398 shares in the company, valued at $634,607.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 181.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 37,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

