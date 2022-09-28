Short Interest in AppSwarm, Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Rises By 279.2%

AppSwarm, Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,200 shares, a growth of 279.2% from the August 31st total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,998,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AppSwarm Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWRM remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Wednesday. 441,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,700,664. AppSwarm has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

AppSwarm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

AppSwarm, Corp. develops mobile applications and technology. It operates through IAD Services and Media Play App Development divisions. The company provides IAD services which focuses on development and launching of software platforms and mobile apps for the business and consumer business sectors; and develops and publishes mobile-app products in gaming and entertainment, as well as in-house project development.

