Short Interest in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Rises By 493.5%

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, a growth of 493.5% from the August 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cheetah Mobile in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cheetah Mobile stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.39. 35,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,493. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.15. Cheetah Mobile has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $9.15.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

