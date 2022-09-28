Short Interest in Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Increases By 1,300.0%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Rating) (TSE:CPH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPHRF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.36. 2,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,670. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

