Short Interest in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) Decreases By 44.4%

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Crescera Capital Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %
CREC opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescera Capital Acquisition
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Crescera Capital Acquisition by 308.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 903,140 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition by 57.1% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $177,000.
Crescera Capital Acquisition Company Profile
Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crescera Capital Acquisition (CREC)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.