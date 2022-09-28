Short Interest in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) Decreases By 44.4%

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

CREC opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Get Crescera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescera Capital Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Crescera Capital Acquisition by 308.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 903,140 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition by 57.1% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $177,000.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.