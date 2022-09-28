Short Interest in Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Declines By 45.6%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,300 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the August 31st total of 423,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,265,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Deutsche Telekom Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 463,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,545. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48.
Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $30.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
