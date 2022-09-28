Short Interest in Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Declines By 45.6%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,300 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the August 31st total of 423,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,265,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 463,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,545. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $30.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DTEGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($27.55) to €28.50 ($29.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €22.00 ($22.45) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom to €29.50 ($30.10) in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

