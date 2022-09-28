Short Interest in Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Increases By 167.5%

Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 167.5% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Digipath Price Performance

Shares of DIGP remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 200,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,018. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Digipath has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Get Digipath alerts:

Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter.

About Digipath

Digipath, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. The company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digipath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digipath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.