Short Interest in EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Drops By 43.2%

EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the August 31st total of 65,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 160,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on EBET from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EBET by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of EBET by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EBET by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EBET during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EBET by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

EBET stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,871. EBET has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. The company has a market cap of $20.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.71.

EBET (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EBET had a negative net margin of 80.68% and a negative return on equity of 100.04%. The company had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter.

EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.

