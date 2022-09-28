Short Interest in First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Declines By 75.0%

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INBKZ traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

