Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Decreases By 64.6%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the August 31st total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FV. CX Institutional purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FV traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $41.76. 248,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,967. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average of $45.55.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

