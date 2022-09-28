Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Decreases By 74.2%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the August 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTA. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,291,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 375,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,359,000 after acquiring an additional 112,738 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,839,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,993,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,309,000.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 2.5 %

FTA traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $59.47. 78,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,624. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $73.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.58.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

