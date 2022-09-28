Short Interest in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Decreases By 38.4%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the August 31st total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,412,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,382,000 after acquiring an additional 376,288 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 104.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,954,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,485,000 after purchasing an additional 999,654 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,955,000 after purchasing an additional 90,098 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 177.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 958,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,139,000 after purchasing an additional 613,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after acquiring an additional 605,692 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.68. 136,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,844. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $26.13. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $31.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

