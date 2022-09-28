Short Interest in G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Decreases By 96.0%

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the August 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
G6 Materials Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GPHBF remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 30,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,518. G6 Materials has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. The company has a current ratio of 10.87, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About G6 Materials
