Short Interest in G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Decreases By 96.0%

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the August 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

G6 Materials Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GPHBF remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 30,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,518. G6 Materials has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. The company has a current ratio of 10.87, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

