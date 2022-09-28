Short Interest in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Declines By 91.7%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the August 31st total of 459,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HERO. Main Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HERO stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,336. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $32.12.

