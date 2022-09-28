Short Interest in Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Drops By 46.2%

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Harbor Diversified Price Performance
Shares of Harbor Diversified stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.51. 21,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Harbor Diversified has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35.
Harbor Diversified Company Profile
