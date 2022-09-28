Short Interest in Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Drops By 46.2%

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Harbor Diversified stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.51. 21,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Harbor Diversified has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35.

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the Unites States. It also leases and finances for flight equipment. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

