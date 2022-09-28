Short Interest in Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Grows By 114.4%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,569,100 shares, an increase of 114.4% from the August 31st total of 731,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 412.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

HKMPF stock remained flat at $13.76 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Featured Stories

