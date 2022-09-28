Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Expands By 236.8%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 236.8% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $843,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 93,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 31,432 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 769,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,808 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISEM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.22. 3,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,990. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.75. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $30.23.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.541 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%.

