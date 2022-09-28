Short Interest in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Decreases By 32.0%

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI UAE ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,954,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI UAE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:UAE opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.