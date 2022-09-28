Short Interest in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Increases By 145.5%

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HEQ stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. 36,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,375. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $14.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.63.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

In other news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 2,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $25,315.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 590 shares in the company, valued at $7,416.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 253,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 48,378 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 35.8% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,699 shares during the last quarter.

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.