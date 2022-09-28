Short Interest in Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Grows By 823.6%

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, a growth of 823.6% from the August 31st total of 14,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Jowell Global Trading Up 3.1 %

JWEL stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,885. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. Jowell Global has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $25.78.

Jowell Global Company Profile

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

