Short Interest in JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Rises By 500.0%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JSR Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSCPY traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. JSR has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $39.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.39.

JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $720.17 million during the quarter.

About JSR

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers synthetic rubbers, such as styrene-butadiene rubber, poly-butadiene rubber, ethylene, and propylene rubber and compounded products; thermoplastic elastomers and compounded products; latex for paper processing; general industrial-use latex; acrylic emulsions; high-functional dispersants; industrial particles; materials for heat insulation paints; materials for batteries; butadiene monomers, etc.

