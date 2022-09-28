Short Interest in KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW) Rises By 187.5%

KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,487,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in KnightSwan Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,347,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KNSW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. 41,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,614. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98. KnightSwan Acquisition has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.88.

KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in cloud, cybersecurity, and mission intelligence sectors.

