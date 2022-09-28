Short Interest in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Rises By 344.9%

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,775,200 shares, a growth of 344.9% from the August 31st total of 848,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,424,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

LATAM Airlines Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LTMAQ traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. 1,089,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,684. LATAM Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services primarily in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. As of June 30, 2022, it provided passenger transport services to 133 destinations in 20 countries and cargo services to approximately 141 destinations in 23 countries, with an operating fleet of 300 aircraft and subleased one B767 cargo freighter to a third party.

