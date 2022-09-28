Short Interest in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Rises By 344.9%

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,775,200 shares, a growth of 344.9% from the August 31st total of 848,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,424,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
LATAM Airlines Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS LTMAQ traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. 1,089,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,684. LATAM Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.
LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile
