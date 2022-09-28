Short Interest in Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) Declines By 93.3%

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the August 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Life On Earth Stock Performance
LFER stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Life On Earth has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.12.
Life On Earth Company Profile
