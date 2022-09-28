Short Interest in Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) Declines By 93.3%

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the August 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LFER stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Life On Earth has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.12.

Life On Earth, Inc operates as a cloud enterprise software developer/provider. The company's products are designed to help organizations innovate and modernize legacy systems while minimizing cost and risk of business disruptions and ensure regulatory compliance. It focuses on technologies that include Internet-of-Things (IoT), security, enterprise legacy software modernization, personal data and privacy compliance, enterprise software maintenance, and governance, as well as lite blockchain technology.

