Short Interest in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVBW) Increases By 142.2%

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVBW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 142.2% from the August 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of LIVBW remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,177. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.

About LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp.

