Short Interest in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVBW) Increases By 142.2%

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVBW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 142.2% from the August 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance
Shares of LIVBW remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,177. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.
About LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II
