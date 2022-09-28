Short Interest in Media and Games Invest SE (OTCMKTS:MDGIF) Decreases By 99.0%

Media and Games Invest SE (OTCMKTS:MDGIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the August 31st total of 99,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Media and Games Invest Price Performance

Shares of MDGIF remained flat at 2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,000. Media and Games Invest has a 1 year low of 2.55 and a 1 year high of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Media and Games Invest from €5.82 ($5.94) to €4.50 ($4.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Media and Games Invest Company Profile

Media and Games Invest SE is an advertising software platform with access to first party games content with operational presence in Europe and North America. Its advertising software platform helps advertisers to acquire customers via smartphones, computers, connected TV, or digital out of home media, as well as publishers to monetize their advertising space.

