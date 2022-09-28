Short Interest in Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Expands By 615.8%

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 615.8% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nedbank Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDBKY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,402. Nedbank Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51.

Get Nedbank Group alerts:

Nedbank Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3671 per share. This represents a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

About Nedbank Group

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, short term loans, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial, and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.