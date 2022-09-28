Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Rises By 120.5%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a growth of 120.5% from the August 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXP. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NXP stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,467. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $17.65.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

