Short Interest in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQCW) Expands By 785.7%

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQCW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 785.7% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Provident Acquisition Stock Performance

PAQCW stock remained flat at $0.21 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21. Provident Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in Provident Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Provident Acquisition by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 188,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 138,469 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Provident Acquisition by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 135,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 65,949 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $79,000.

