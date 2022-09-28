Short Interest in RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Drops By 99.7%

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the August 31st total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,951,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RushNet Trading Down 20.8 %

OTCMKTS RSHN traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 29,854,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,888,652. RushNet has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.00.

Get RushNet alerts:

RushNet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

RushNet, Inc provides beverage products in the United States and Canada. It offers cane-sugar sweetened and natural soda beverages under the Ginseng Rush, Ginseng Rush XXX, and Rush Herbal Cola trademarks. The company also offers electrolyte water under the e-Water trademark. RushNet sells its products through distributors and online.

Receive News & Ratings for RushNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RushNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.