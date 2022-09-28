Short Interest in Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Expands By 600.0%

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sappi Price Performance

Shares of Sappi stock remained flat at $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. 92 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. Sappi has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Sappi had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sappi will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.

