Short Interest in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Rises By 72.6%

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,600 shares, an increase of 72.6% from the August 31st total of 211,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 213,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

SciPlay Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of SCPL stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 166,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,092. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.26.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. SciPlay had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $160.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that SciPlay will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SciPlay

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,938,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,478,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,722,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 157.0% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 805,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anqa Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,035,000. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCPL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SciPlay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

SciPlay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

Featured Articles

