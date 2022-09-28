Short Interest in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHACW) Drops By 61.0%

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHACW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHACW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of SHACW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 25,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,768. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.79.

