Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Drops By 66.9%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the August 31st total of 174,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Snam Stock Performance

SNMRY stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.14. 649,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,017. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. Snam has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised Snam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

