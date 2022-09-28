Short Interest in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Increases By 59.8%

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,500 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the August 31st total of 435,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 937,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 11.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,418,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 150,356 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 29.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,319,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth $712,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 153,862 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Solid Biosciences Stock Performance

SLDB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. 2,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,572. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Solid Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.66% and a negative net margin of 588.52%. The company had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

