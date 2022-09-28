Short Interest in Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Rises By 176.9%

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 176.9% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SONVY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $42.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.89.

SONVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.67.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

