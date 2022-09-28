Short Interest in SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Increases By 3,575.0%

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 3,575.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,991,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SPYR Stock Performance

SPYR stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,388. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. SPYR has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

About SPYR

SPYR, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company, through its subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc, develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. The company was formerly known as Eat at Joe's, Ltd. and changed its name to SPYR, Inc in March 2015.

